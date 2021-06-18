Kaiser to close vaccination clinic in Kapolei after administering 40K shots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Saturday will be the last day for an important vaccine clinic in West Oahu.

The mass vaccination site at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatres will be closing up shop after this coming Saturday.

If you got your first shot at this Kaiser Permanente site at the theater and still need a second dose after Saturday, you can still schedule that second dose at one of KP’s seven other COVID-19 vaccine sites on Oahu.

So far, the health care provider has administered nearly 40,000 doses of the vaccine at the theater site.

Starting June 21, Kaiser Permanente is expanding COVID-19 vaccination availability to the Mapunapuna Medical Office and the new West Oahu Medical Office at Kapolei. Shots will be available Monday through Friday.

Kaiser is offering shots still on Maui at Maui Lani Medical Office and Lahaina Clinic; on Hawaii Island at Kona Medical Office and Hilo Medical Office; and at Lihue Clinic on Kauai.

Meanwhile, Hawaii Pacific Health is adding to its sites — the next clinic is this Saturday at Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei.

Health care workers will be there every Saturday in July, and anyone 12 and up is eligible for a COVID shot.

The Queen’s Health Systems will also hold two vaccination events Friday at the Saint Elizabeth Episcopal Church and the Waialua Community Association.

Finally, the Honolulu Fire Department will be reopening its mobile vaccination pods this weekend. HFD is offering free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots.

This Saturday, HFD will have four sites — at Windward Mall, Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, Waipio Shopping Center, and Salt in Kakaako.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.