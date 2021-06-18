Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday. Who in Hawaii has the day off?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has officially declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth, or June 19, marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas were freed.

Since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, federal workers have the day off on Friday.

[READ MORE: EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday]

In Hawaii, Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth, making it the second to the last state to recognize Juneteenth as an official day of remembrance.

However, it is not a state holiday. That means all state workers will still need to report to work.

To celebrate the state’s first official Juneteenth, a community ceremony will take place Saturday morning at Kapiolani Park and Saturday afternoon at Manoa Valley Theatre.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.