Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday. Who in Hawaii has the day off?

President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has officially declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth, or June 19, marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas were freed.

Since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, federal workers have the day off on Friday.

In Hawaii, Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth, making it the second to the last state to recognize Juneteenth as an official day of remembrance.

However, it is not a state holiday. That means all state workers will still need to report to work.

To celebrate the state’s first official Juneteenth, a community ceremony will take place Saturday morning at Kapiolani Park and Saturday afternoon at Manoa Valley Theatre.

