Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday. Who in Hawaii has the day off?
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has officially declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Juneteenth, or June 19, marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas were freed.
Since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, federal workers have the day off on Friday.
[READ MORE: EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday]
In Hawaii, Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth, making it the second to the last state to recognize Juneteenth as an official day of remembrance.
However, it is not a state holiday. That means all state workers will still need to report to work.
To celebrate the state’s first official Juneteenth, a community ceremony will take place Saturday morning at Kapiolani Park and Saturday afternoon at Manoa Valley Theatre.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.