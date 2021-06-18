Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa is already a star ... but now the Walk of Fame is making it official

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa is getting a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced Momoa’s induction on Thursday.

He joined 37 other honorees of the Class of 2022, who range from categories of motion picture and television to radio and sports entertainment.

Born on Oahu, the actor is best known for his role in “Aquaman.”

His role as the aquatic superhero has launched him into popularity in a variety of DC Comics films, including the “Justice League” series.

Mamoa is also set to premiere in the anticipated sequel to “Aquaman,” which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022 — the same year as his Hollywood Walk of Fame class.

In the midst of finding out the news, Momoa took to Instagram to share his excitement and appreciation.

“It’s an honor and I’m super pumped,” he said.

“Can’t wait to spend this with my ohana. ...I can’t wait to finally come home,” he added.

Following the post, Momoa even got a shoutout from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the comments. “Congratulations! That’s a big BIG DEAL. Very proud!” Johnson said.

The date for Momoa’s star ceremony has not yet been set.

