Advertisement

Hawaii reports 3 additional COVID fatalities; 44 new cases

Vaccine Image / Generic
Vaccine Image / Generic(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported three additional COVID fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 510.

There were also 44 new COVID infections statewide.

Of the new cases, 16 were on Oahu, 15 on Maui, nine on the Big Island, and one on Kauai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 660 new cases throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,637,582 vaccine doses. Some 56% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 61% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

