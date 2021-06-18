Hawaii nonprofit opens applications for Head Start preschool programs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Community Action Program is accepting applications now for Head Start and Early Head Start.

The program helps low-income Oahu families afford preschool and prepare keiki for kindergarten.

There are 76 classes across the island for the 2021-22 school year, which begins Aug. 4.

Slots are limited so families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

