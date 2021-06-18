Tributes
Hawaii Island police charge man with murder in connection to fatal Kona shooting

Ioane Asagra arrested by police.
Ioane Asagra arrested by police.(Laura Ruminski, West Hawaii Today)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police charged a man with murder Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Kona.

Police charged 27-year-old Ioane Asagra of Captain Cook with second-degree murder and arson after he allegedly shot and killed Joey Richmond at an area known as “End of the World” on May 25.

Officials said an autopsy showed that Richmond, 46, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body and that the manner of death was homicide.

Upon further investigation, police said Richmond’s vehicle, which had been removed from the scene, was found the next morning burnt in embankment on Keala O Keawe Road.

Police arrested Asagra on Wednesday. Sources said he was receiving treatment on Oahu for burns after allegedly setting fire to Richmond’s vehicle.

After his charges were filed, police brought Asagra back to Hawaii Island.

Asagra remains in police custody with bail set at $550,000.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday in Kona District Court.

