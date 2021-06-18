Governor appoints Lynn DeCoite to state Senate seat for District 7

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige appointed state Rep. Lynn DeCoite on Thursday to fill the state Senate seat for District 7 — which has been vacant since May.

The seat was previously held by former Sen. Kalani English, who retired from his position following his battle with COVID.

DeCoite will now represent District 7, which includes Hana, east and upcountry Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe.

“It’s very special because I became the first woman from Molokai to also be a senator,” DeCoite said.

She first entered the state house in 2015 after being appointed by Ige to fill the seat of Mele Carroll, who resigned because of complications from cancer and later died.

DeCoite will take office once the state senate qualifies her and administers the oath of office.

She will be one of ten women currently serving in the state Senate which is the most in state history.

DeCoite says her first priority is to find a flight to Molokai to see her family. She’s been working to manage over-tourism in Hana, advocating for the vaccine and helping communities that have suffered from drought conditions.

DeCoite says she will run for reelection, but that she doesn’t know yet who should replace her in the state house. The democratic party has 30 days to generate names and then Governor Ige has 60 days to make an appointment.

