‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver who was speeding through Kakaako when he plowed into a group of pedestrians in 2019, killing three, will serve 30 years behind bars.

A judge handed down the sentence Thursday as part of a plea deal.

Alins Sumang, 29, pleaded guilty in connection with the crash in March.

In the emotional sentencing hearing Thursday, Sumang apologized to the victims and their families.

“Please forgive me for my actions that day. And if that’s not possible, just know that I am truly sorry, and I regret every minute of that day,” he said.

“Not a day goes by that I wish that I could trade places or just turn back the hands of time. Every day I wake up thinking of all the people I’ve hurt and how much they mean to their families, and it just breaks my heart, knowing that I caused all that pain and suffering.”

Sumang was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was speeding westward on Ala Moana Boulevard when he lost control near Kamakee Street. He veered into a pedestrian island, killing three people waiting to cross the street and injuring four others.

While prosecutors said they sought maximum terms for Sumang, some of the victims were disappointed in the sentence.

“I believe he’s not even going to stay the full 30 years. So he’s gonna get out, still young, still able, still capable of doing whatever he wants,” said Melissa Lau, whose husband was killed in the crash.

“These people are never going to come back home.”

She added, “Am I going to forgive him? Never. Am I ever going to feel bad for him? Never. But I am grateful that he is, at least, remorseful, or at least expressed it.”

Under the plea agreement, Sumang will serve three concurrent 20-year sentences for the deaths, four concurrent five-year terms for assault, and another five years for violating probation in a 2016 case.

