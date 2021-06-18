Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting, EMS said.
Driver shot in Waikiki after getting into fight with suspects who had allegedly been following him
The driver in a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians will serve 30 years behind bars.
‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court
HPD/File image
Nanakuli shooting leaves man seriously injured; suspect sought
Firefighters are battling a house fire on Monsarrat Avenue.
HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm house fire on Monsarrat Avenue
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Gun crimes are on the rise on Oahu ― and the trend could be linked to drugs

Latest News

Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Who are the Cyber Ninjas?
Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break...
Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt
Rep. Val Demings takes on Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida race
Friday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend