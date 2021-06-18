Breezy winds to ease over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds are expected to hold through early next week as a broad area of high pressure centered far northeast of the islands stays nearly stationary. Showers riding in with the trade winds will favor the windward and mountain areas of the larger islands. Lee areas will continue dry. This is despite the presence of a disturbance aloft that will produce a few briefly heavy showers.

A series of long-period south swells will spread up across the area into next week. The latest guidance indicates that surf along south facing shores should gradually increase into early next week, and surf heights will likely peak near the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores from late Saturday into Monday. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through this weekend. A series of small northwest swells will likely provide a small boost to surf heights along most north and west facing shores from Sunday night through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.