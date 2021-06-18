Board of Education appoints Waipahu High principal as interim superintendent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Education has appointed Waipahu High Principal Keith Hayashi as interim schools superintendent.

He will lead a school system returning to full, in-person learning this fall and will remain in the position while a months-long, national search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

“This is such a critical time for our department and I’m committed to connecting with our schools, complex area superintendents and state office leaders to ensure we’re well prepared for the upcoming school year,” Hayashi said, following his appointment.

He did not say if he would apply for the permanent superintendent position.

Hayashi will begin Aug. 1 and earn an annual salary of $210,000.

He also served as interim superintendent for a month before Superintendent Christina Kishimoto was appointed to the position in 2017.

Her contract runs through the end of July, and she announced in March she wouldn’t seek to renew it.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.