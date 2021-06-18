Autopsy reveals suspect fatally shot by Hawaii Island police died from single gunshot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police said an autopsy reveals man fatally shot by an officer Sunday night died from a single gunshot.
A pathologist said the 34-year-old suspect, Ryan Santos, was struck by a bullet in the left shoulder.
According to HPD, officers opened fire when Santos fired 30 rounds at police at a Wainaku home. Officers had responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that Santos assaulted a family member.
Officials said toxicology results are pending.
Meanwhile, an autopsy performed on Santos’s 91-year-old grandfather reveals he suffered a heart attack during the shootout. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
Police said the attempted first-degree murder case remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Hawaii Island Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
