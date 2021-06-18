Tributes
Autopsy reveals suspect fatally shot by Hawaii Island police died from single gunshot

Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.(Hawaii County Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:40 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police said an autopsy reveals man fatally shot by an officer Sunday night died from a single gunshot.

A pathologist said the 34-year-old suspect, Ryan Santos, was struck by a bullet in the left shoulder.

According to HPD, officers opened fire when Santos fired 30 rounds at police at a Wainaku home. Officers had responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that Santos assaulted a family member.

Officials said toxicology results are pending.

Meanwhile, an autopsy performed on Santos’s 91-year-old grandfather reveals he suffered a heart attack during the shootout. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police said the attempted first-degree murder case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Hawaii Island Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

