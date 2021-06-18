Tributes
4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes southern side of Hawaii Island


The turquoise dot indicates the area of the earthquake. The orang marker is the area of a smaller earthquake in the day.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.1 earthquake rattled the southern flank of Hawaii Island Thursday afternoon.

The quake was felt shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Pahala area.

It was too small to generate a tsunami. No widespread damage was reported.

Earlier in the day, a much smaller 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded by the USGS in the area of Fern Forest.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

