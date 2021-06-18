4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes southern side of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.1 earthquake rattled the southern flank of Hawaii Island Thursday afternoon.

The quake was felt shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Pahala area.

It was too small to generate a tsunami. No widespread damage was reported.

Earlier in the day, a much smaller 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded by the USGS in the area of Fern Forest.

