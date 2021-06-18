Tributes
35-year-old found guilty of murder in fatal YMCA stabbing

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu Circuit Court judge has found a 35-year-old man guilty of fatally stabbing his neighbor at the Pali YMCA in 2018.

Robert Midel will be sentenced Sept. 15.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Midel stabbed Ryan Cavalear several times in the head and neck following a confrontation.

The case against Midel was long delayed.

In fall 2019, a judge dismissed the case against him because the delays were deemed excessive. Midel was subsequently indicted again on the murder charge.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said he was pleased with the verdict and hopes it brings some comfort to the victim’s family.

“We are grateful to our partners in the Honolulu Police Department who thoroughly investigated this matter,” he said, in a statement. “Because of the mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, the public will be safe

from Midel for many years to come,” he said.

