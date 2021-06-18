2-alarm fire destroys Waimanalo home, displaces 6 people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home in Waimanalo and displaced 6 people.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze broke out on Thursday at around 1:50 p.m. on Ala Koa Street.

Officials said nine units and 34 personnel responded to the blaze. 911 callers reported part of the home, near the gas water heater, was engulfed in flames.

While personnel worked to put out the fire, HFD reported that the structure partially collapsed.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 3:20 p.m.

Officials said a woman in her mid-50′s and a mam in his mid 40′s were home at the time of the fire. They evacuated the home safely and were not injured. The other four occupants were not home at the time.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the displaced occupants.

HFD said there were reportedly no working smoke detectors in the home.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $408,000 to the property and $15,000 to the home’s contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

