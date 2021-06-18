Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.

A suspect was in custody, and authorities said a weapon was found in his vehicle. But it remained unclear if the man was responsible for all of the shootings.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. Authorities believe he acted alone, although a motive wasn’t immediately known.

“We don’t know the nexus, we don’t know what the motive was, we don’t have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this,” Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference. “Obviously we want to figure this out because there’s a lot of scared people and people this affected.”

Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating the shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI.

Authorities were combing through at least eight separate shooting scenes, Sheffert said.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died, he said. That person was found dead in a vehicle along a Peoria freeway.

The other victims had a range of injuries such as shrapnel from broken glass or injuries related to a car crash, Sheffert said.

Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals. But the extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

Peoria police got the initial call about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m., and eight more incidents were reported in the following 90 minutes, Sheffert said.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, and the suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting, EMS said.
Driver shot in Waikiki after getting into fight with suspects who had allegedly been following him
Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
In painstaking detail, the criminal complaint against three Honolulu officers charged in the...
Prosecutors: No lives were in danger when officers fatally shot 16-year-old
The Kahului Airport is currently seeing about 8,000 incoming travelers a day.
Maui airport packed as travel restrictions ease for the state

Latest News

Keith Kaneshiro is not running for re-election amid federal scandal, says his attorney
Newly released reports spotlight some evidence being used in Kaneshiro corruption probe
Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with a love of flashy plaid suits on the TV comedy...
Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79
The driver in a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians will serve 30 years behind bars.
‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court
Ioane Asagra arrested by police.
Hawaii Island police charge man with murder in connection to fatal Kona shooting
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US