State to close Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor ramp for improvements

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Land Department will close the Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor ramp on Kauai for nearly two months beginning Monday.

Officials said crews will install new boat ramp panels as well as concrete pavement.

DLNR said while the boat ramp will be closed, other parts of the harbor — including bathrooms, pavilion, vehicle parking areas and the wooden marginal loading dock — will remain open.

During the closure, officials said mariners will be able to launch their vessels from the Port Allen Small Boat Harbor, which is located about nine miles east of Kikiaola.

DLNR said the boat ramp is expected to reopen on Aug. 16.

