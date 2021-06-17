Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Prosecutors: No lives were in danger when officers fatally shot 16-year-old

By Rick Daysog
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police officers are allowed to use deadly force if they feel someone’s life is in danger ― either their own or other members of the public.

But in painstaking detail, the criminal complaint against three Honolulu officers charged in the death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap alleges neither of these factors were in play before the April 5 shooting.

Geoffrey Thom, 42, was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder while two other officers ― Christopher Fredeluces and Zackary Ah Nee ― face attempted murder charges.

In the complaint, deputy Prosecutor Christopher Van Marter noted when the officers began to fire “there were no pedestrians to the front. … The nearest pedestrian was about 40 – 50 feet behind.”

Related Coverage:

The complaint also notes that police bodyworn camera contradicts the officers’ accounts.

“(Officer) Thom said the white Honda ‘reversed’ directly at him,” the complaint said. “That is not seen on the (body worn camera) videos. He said Officer Fredeluces was in front of the white Honda on the passenger’s side when it accelerated forward. … That was not seen in the (body worn camera) videos.”

All three officers have been stripped of their police powers and placed on desk duty.

[Read more: The 3 Honolulu officers charged for teen’s murder remain out of jail. Here’s why]

In analyzing the case against the officers, former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin pointed to HPD’s ballistics reports. It showed that Sykap was shot a total of eight times.

Prosecutors said the 16-year old was shot in the back of the head, twice in the back of the neck and four times in the back. One of those bullets pierced his heart.

“There really is no law in Hawaii or any of the other 49 states, that allows you to put out that many shots without having a big explanation,” said Chin.

Added Ken Lawson, of the University of Hawaii Law School, “At that point there’s no justification. It’s like shooting a person who’s running away from you.”

But Lawson said it will be difficult to convict the officers.

Already, an Oahu grand jury declined to indict the trio.

Lawson said it’ll be harder to convince all 12 members of a jury to return a unanimous verdict.

“Jurors will forgive police officers even if they believe the officers used excessive force ... because they see police officers out there as protecting the public,” he said.

“It’s (also) the lack of sympathy for the victim.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
The attorney for the family of Lindani Myeni released new Ring doorbell video from the night of...
GRAPHIC: Attorney for family of man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu releases new video
Police released body cam footage Tuesday from an officer involved shooting on Hawaii Island...
GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release bodycam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor
State to close Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor ramp for improvements
Internet crimes against kids surged during COVID-19 closures ― prompting a new warning to...
‘Be alarmed’: Authorities highlight worrisome spike in internet sex crimes against kids
Breezy winds to hold through Friday
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through Friday
DOT said the red light cameras will be installed at several downtown intersections.
DOT to hold virtual public hearing for red light enforcement camera program
The bill also extended the notice of termination from five days to 15 days.
Governor signs bill requiring mediation prior to landlord evictions