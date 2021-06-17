Nanakuli shooting leaves man seriously injured; suspect sought

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting in Nanakuli on Thursday afternoon left two people injured, including one seriously, and a suspect remains on the run.

The incident just before 1 p.m. occurred on Helelua Street, which remains closed as police investigate.

Authorities said EMS treated and transported one man to the hospital in serious condition after the shooting. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

A woman was also injured when the bullet ricocheted, hitting her in the face. She refused transport to a hospital.

Witnesses said the shooting was apparently linked to an argument.

“It’s scary for me because I know we have kids in our apartment and there’s kids all over the neighborhood,” said Chelci Kanealii-Gonsalves, who lives nearby. “So I know safety-wise for the kids is kind of scary to let them out now. With everything happening like that.”

This story will be updated.

