Military station at Kaena Point renamed to reflect its role in the US Space Force

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A military installation in west Oahu received a new name Wednesday to reflect its role in the newly-formed US Space Force.

Kaena Point Satellite Tracking Station has been renamed to Kaena Point Space Force Station.

The military facility is home to one of eight remote satellite tracking stations in the satellite control network.

Officials said the station will house Detachment 3, which is the 21st Space Operations Squadron and has been operational for more than 60 years.

The detachment is in charge of supporting more than 185 satellites, performing mission operations around the world. Their missions include spaceflight, communications, reconnaissance, navigation, weather and ballistic missile early warning.

The site was renamed during a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.