Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
The Kahului Airport is currently seeing about 8,000 incoming travelers a day.
Maui airport packed as travel restrictions ease for the state
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
Two F-22 raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
Officials say F-22s launched off Hawaii in response to Russian naval exercise
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
State announces first big winners in popular vaccine incentive program

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting, EMS said.
Investigation underway following shooting in Waikiki that injured man
Sammy arrived at the facility last week.
Happy birthday, Sammy!
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years