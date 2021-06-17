Tributes
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent shooting in Makaha

Police Lights (file)
Police Lights (file)(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:55 AM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in an apparent shooting in Makaha, Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS responded to the scene at Farrington Highway and Alawa Place around midnight.

Paramedics treated the victim and transported him to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Honolulu police have not released any details on the shooting. They have not said if any arrests have been made.

This story will be updated.

