Investigation underway following shooting in Waikiki that injured man

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:45 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Waikiki late Wednesday that left a man in serious condition.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Liliuokalani Avenue.

Emergency Medical Services said a 39-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and was struck in the head with a pistol several times.

A witness said he heard the gunshots outside his apartment building.

“I heard what sounded like someone kicking my screen door,” witness Jason Stone said. “It was pretty loud and I was like, what was that all about? So I got up then I heard a second gunshot. The second shot was obviously a gunshot.”

Stone said he then heard some people yelling, went outside to see what was going on and saw two to three people around a man.

EMS treated the victim and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

It’s not clear what the motive is.

Police have yet to release further details.

This comes just a few weeks after two stabbings in Waikiki, one of which turned deadly.

This story will be updated.

