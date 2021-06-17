Tributes
Hawaii reports 36 new COVID cases; vaccination rate stands at 56%

HNN File
HNN File(File Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 36 new COVID cases on Thursday and said the vaccination rate in the islands now stands at 56%.

There were no additional deaths. The death toll in Hawaii from the virus is 507.

Of the 36 new cases, 22 were on Oahu, four were on Kauai, three were on Maui, and two were on Hawaii Island. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 694 new cases throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,627,801 vaccine doses. Some 56% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 61% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

