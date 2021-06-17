Tributes
Hawaii Polo Club back up and running after a tough year due to the pandemic

By Casey Lund
Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Polo Club is getting the word out that it is up and running after a very challenging year.

The Mokuleia institution is both a wedding venue and sports facility.

During much of last season, the field couldn’t host spectators or put on weddings, which made a real dent in revenue.

Now that restrictions have eased, riders and fans are getting back to the action.

Mike Dailey is part of the second generation to operate the Hawaii Polo Club. He says the last year and a half were a true challenge, but they are excited to welcome everyone back.

“Sun, surf, and fast horses all add up to make the perfect day in the country. Every polo Sunday, you can watch the best players and ponies in the state and from around the world play the sport of kings,” Dailey said.

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and games start around 2 p.m.

