Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Happy Hale, a one-of-a-kind mobile boutique, offers shoppers a blast from Hawaii’s past

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A converted catering truck, painted eye-catching orange is a one-of-a-kind mobile boutique in the islands.

The Happy Hale is a store on wheels that’s bursting with hidden gems.

“Beautiful vintage muu, aloha shirts, monkeypod items, really hard to find etched glass ware, plus a lot of tchotchkes that we like,” co-owner Angie Ruyan said.

Runyan and her Waimanalo neighbor, Jan Nagano, started Happy Hale in 2019 for shoppers searching for a piece of old Hawaii.

“We scour everywhere. We go to thrift stores. We go to estate sales,” Nagano said. “We also travel to the mainland, and we have friends of family that shop for us on the mainland and find things, and then they send it to us.”

Runyan used to use the truck for her restaurant. She kept it after she sold that business and went into business with Nagano.

“Jan and I like to shop. So we needed an outlet to get rid of the stuff we buy,” she said.

They have a lot of stuff. It takes about two hours to unpack and set up the merchandise.

“This is just like a handful of what we have,” Nagano said, showing off quilts and vintage clothing that hang on racks inside and outside the Chevy van.

With pandemic restrictions easing, the boutique is now back on the road.

“Most recently we’re set up at Bellows Marketplace. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that every Sunday,” Runyan said.

The color scheme and catchy name make the Happy Hale easy to spot. It grabbed the attention of CBS show “Magnum PI.”

“The set designer has bought quite a few things from us. They want to have a vintage look and incorporate it into the sets,” Nagano said.

The women had long careers in other professions, but their trip down memory lane in their Happy Hale is a real blast from the past.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
The attorney for the family of Lindani Myeni released new Ring doorbell video from the night of...
GRAPHIC: Attorney for family of man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu releases new video
Police released body cam footage Tuesday from an officer involved shooting on Hawaii Island...
GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release bodycam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor
State to close Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor ramp for improvements
Internet crimes against kids surged during COVID-19 closures ― prompting a new warning to...
‘Be alarmed’: Authorities highlight worrisome spike in internet sex crimes against kids
Breezy winds to hold through Friday
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through Friday
DOT said the red light cameras will be installed at several downtown intersections.
DOT to hold virtual public hearing for red light enforcement camera program
The bill also extended the notice of termination from five days to 15 days.
Governor signs bill requiring mediation prior to landlord evictions