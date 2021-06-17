Happy Hale, a one-of-a-kind mobile boutique, offers shoppers a blast from Hawaii’s past

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A converted catering truck, painted eye-catching orange is a one-of-a-kind mobile boutique in the islands.

The Happy Hale is a store on wheels that’s bursting with hidden gems.

“Beautiful vintage muu, aloha shirts, monkeypod items, really hard to find etched glass ware, plus a lot of tchotchkes that we like,” co-owner Angie Ruyan said.

Runyan and her Waimanalo neighbor, Jan Nagano, started Happy Hale in 2019 for shoppers searching for a piece of old Hawaii.

“We scour everywhere. We go to thrift stores. We go to estate sales,” Nagano said. “We also travel to the mainland, and we have friends of family that shop for us on the mainland and find things, and then they send it to us.”

Runyan used to use the truck for her restaurant. She kept it after she sold that business and went into business with Nagano.

“Jan and I like to shop. So we needed an outlet to get rid of the stuff we buy,” she said.

They have a lot of stuff. It takes about two hours to unpack and set up the merchandise.

“This is just like a handful of what we have,” Nagano said, showing off quilts and vintage clothing that hang on racks inside and outside the Chevy van.

With pandemic restrictions easing, the boutique is now back on the road.

“Most recently we’re set up at Bellows Marketplace. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that every Sunday,” Runyan said.

The color scheme and catchy name make the Happy Hale easy to spot. It grabbed the attention of CBS show “Magnum PI.”

“The set designer has bought quite a few things from us. They want to have a vintage look and incorporate it into the sets,” Nagano said.

The women had long careers in other professions, but their trip down memory lane in their Happy Hale is a real blast from the past.

