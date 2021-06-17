Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Girl, 8, wounded in drive-by shooting hopes for end to ‘fighting’

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:00 AM HST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Family members are sad and angry after an 8-year-old girl was injured by crossfire in a drive-by shooting that killed a young man.

Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear hours after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in South Los Angeles. She and her family had been visiting relatives in the area and were set to return home. They were steps from their car when gunfire erupted, and Brianna was hit.

“Something hit my shoulder, and it hurt,” Brianna said. “My sister sat me down, and she was putting pressure on the bullet.”

Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting....
Brianna, 8, clutched her teddy bear after she was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting. She and her family were steps from their car, ready to return home, when gunfire erupted.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Brianna was taken to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We just heard bullets being thrown. We just heard the screams and people running. We started running,” said Brianna’s relative, who did not want to be identified. “Real sad and angry because she’s innocent. She’s a child. She shouldn’t go through that.”

Police say the shooting broke out as 22-year-old Marcelis Gude was standing near an alley. A car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire on Gude, who died after being taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, nor do detectives have a good description of the shooter. The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting were also unclear. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang-related.

Brianna and her mom are now headed home to Fresno, but they’re saddened by the violence.

“I hope they can please stop fighting because it’s bad,” Brianna said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
The Kahului Airport is currently seeing about 8,000 incoming travelers a day.
Maui airport packed as travel restrictions ease for the state
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
Two F-22 raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
Officials say F-22s launched off Hawaii in response to Russian naval exercise
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
State announces first big winners in popular vaccine incentive program

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors
A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting, EMS said.
Investigation underway following shooting in Waikiki that injured man
Sammy arrived at the facility last week.
Happy birthday, Sammy!
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years