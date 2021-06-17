Tributes
Forecast: Slower winds heading in for the weekend

Slower winds heading in for the weekend
Slower winds heading in for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday afternoon, followed by slightly weaker trades from Thursday night through this weekend. The trades will continue to transport low clouds and brief showers into windward facing sections of the state, especially during nights and mornings. The background flow is forecast to become even lighter next week. which will likely allow afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop.

South shore surf will slowly build during the next several days, peak Saturday night through Monday near High Surf Advisory levels, then gradually lower into the middle of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through the weekend. A couple back to back small northwest swells could give north shore surf a boost Sunday night through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady at slightly below seasonal levels through the middle of next week.

