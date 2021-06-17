Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through Friday and nice weather for dads!

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trades in place through Friday. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail through Tuesday morning, with the remnants of an old front bringing an increase in shower coverage and intensity to Kauai and Oahu Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. A more typical trade wind shower pattern will resume Wednesday night and hold through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward communities from time to time.

Locally breezy trade winds will decline Friday and Saturday, then remain at moderate strength through early next next week. Showers will remain focused along windward slopes, though a nearby disturbance aloft could produce a few briefly heavy showers over the western end of the state through Saturday. Weaker trade winds are possible by Tuesday.

Let’s talk surf! Surf along south facing shores will remain near or above the summer average over the next week, as a series of long- period south swells move through the island chain. South shore surf will slowly build during the next few days, peak Saturday night through Monday near High Surf Advisory levels, then gradually lower into the middle of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through the weekend. Back to back small northwest swells could give north shore surf a boost Sunday night through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will hold fairly steady at slightly below seasonal levels through the middle of next week.

