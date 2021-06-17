HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm house fire on Monsarrat Avenue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire on Monsarrat Avenue in Kapahulu.

Honolulu Fire Department said black smoke and flames engulfed a two-story home on 3030 Monsarrat Avenue at about noon on Thursday.

Officials said 11 units and 43 personnel responded to the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 12:30 p.m.

The fire closed roadways between Paki and Kalakaua avenues, but have since reopened.

HFD said the residence is home to five individuals and three were home during the fire. Officials said all five occupants and two dogs were later located outside of the house.

There were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance.

Fire investigators said the blaze originated in the upstairs bedroom, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Officials said the estimated cost of damage is $370,000 to the property and $20,000 to the contents.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.