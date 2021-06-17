Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm house fire on Monsarrat Avenue

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Monsarrat Avenue.
Firefighters are battling a house fire on Monsarrat Avenue.(Yasmin Dar Fasi)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire on Monsarrat Avenue in Kapahulu.

Honolulu Fire Department said black smoke and flames engulfed a two-story home on 3030 Monsarrat Avenue at about noon on Thursday.

Officials said 11 units and 43 personnel responded to the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 12:30 p.m.

The fire closed roadways between Paki and Kalakaua avenues, but have since reopened.

HFD said the residence is home to five individuals and three were home during the fire. Officials said all five occupants and two dogs were later located outside of the house.

There were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance.

Fire investigators said the blaze originated in the upstairs bedroom, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Officials said the estimated cost of damage is $370,000 to the property and $20,000 to the contents.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
A 39-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting, EMS said.
Driver shot in Waikiki after getting into fight with suspects who had allegedly been following him
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
In painstaking detail, the criminal complaint against three Honolulu officers charged in the...
Prosecutors: No lives were in danger when officers fatally shot 16-year-old
The Kahului Airport is currently seeing about 8,000 incoming travelers a day.
Maui airport packed as travel restrictions ease for the state

Latest News

Keith Kaneshiro is not running for re-election amid federal scandal, says his attorney
Newly released reports spotlight some evidence being used in Kaneshiro corruption probe
The driver in a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians will serve 30 years behind bars.
‘Please forgive me’: Driver in Kakaako pedestrian crash that killed 3 addresses families in court
Ioane Asagra arrested by police.
Hawaii Island police charge man with murder in connection to fatal Kona shooting
Keith Hayashi
Board of Education appoints Waipahu High principal as interim superintendent