DOT to hold virtual public hearing for red light enforcement camera program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing Thursday to discuss the installation of red light enforcement cameras.

Officials said attendees are encouraged to present their views on the proposed rules to ensure the new program is properly implemented.

DOT said the red light cameras will be installed at several downtown intersections as part of a two-year pilot program to catch motorists who run red lights.

The cameras will take a photo of the rear license plate of a vehicle that enters the intersection after the light turns red. A citation will then be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Lawmakers said they hope the program will deter drivers from running red lights and thus reduce crashes.

The public hearing will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m on Thursday.

Those interested can also send comments through email at DriverRecords.hwy@hawaii.gov.

To join the call through Microsoft Teams, click here. Those interested can also join the hearing by calling 1-808-829-4853 or typing in the following Conference ID: 245 735 292.

