Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
The Kahului Airport is currently seeing about 8,000 incoming travelers a day.
Maui airport packed as travel restrictions ease for the state
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
Two F-22 raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
Officials say F-22s launched off Hawaii in response to Russian naval exercise
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
State announces first big winners in popular vaccine incentive program

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted
Hawaii Polo Club is back up and running again after a tough year.
Hawaii Polo Club back up and running after a tough year due to the pandemic
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, June 17, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, June 17, 2021