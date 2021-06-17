Tributes
2 men in serious condition following late-night stabbing in Kalihi

By HNN Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured Wednesday night following a stabbing in Kalihi, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 11 p.m. near a homeless encampment on Kanoa and Banyan streets.

EMS treated a 45-year-old man and 25-year-old man and transported both of them to the hospital in serious condition.

EMS said one man was stabbed twice in the arm and had cuts on his face. Another man was stabbed in his leg and shoulder.

The Honolulu Police Department has not released further details.

This story will be updated.

