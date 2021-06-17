State announces first big winners in popular vaccine incentive program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two residents were named the first big winners of the state’s vaccine incentive program Wednesday.

Elaine Nishiura, of Hilo, won 100,000 Hawaiian Airline miles, and Mark Matsuo of Honolulu won two roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

“We always fly with Hawaiian and will enjoy using the miles for future travel,” Nishiura said. “Also, I would like to tell everyone to get vaccinated, so we can get to a more safe and normal.”

“Can’t wait to go somewhere and have some fun off island. So glad I got vaccinated and you should too!” Matsuo said.

The two won the prizes as part of the state’s HI Got Vaccinated incentive program.

The program was launched in an effort to reward those who received their shot and to encourage more Hawaii residents to get vaccinated.

Nearly 20 businesses have donated prizes to bolster the state’s vaccination rate and more than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals throughout the month of June for vaccinated individuals.

Hawaii residents 18 and older who get vaccinated by June 30 can enter to win a variety of prizes, including:

100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines

Two nights at the Kahala Hotel and Resort

Three pizza for a year prizes from Papa John’s Hawaii

Enjoy Snacks for a year

NAPA Auto Parts gift card valued at $1,000

Two $500 gift cards for Elite Discount Furniture

Winners will be selected at the end of the month and will be notified in July.

For more information or to enter for a chance to win, click here.

