Waialua head football coach Lincoln Barit retires after 35 years with the Bulldogs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After over three decades as the head football coach at Waialua High School, Lincoln Barit is set to retire.

“It’s something I’ve been doing from when I was graduated from high school.” coach Barit told Hawaii News Now sports reporter Kyle Chinen.

Barit began coaching for the Bulldogs shortly after graduating from Waialua in 1979, staying from to take care of his family and forgoing college football.

Fast forward 35 years later and Barit is stepping away from the game to spend more time with his wife and family, but the longtime coach will never forget being a part of some of the biggest moments in Bulldogs history.

“If it wasn’t for the players, we wouldn’t have a team, but I think the year that we won (OIA Division II Championship) in 2016 was a good year.” Coach Barit said. “1992, when we won the Blue Division, I was the DC back then and that was a good year, but you know we made a couple playoffs and just the kids going through the program, it’s very filling.”

Even though Barit is stepping away from the game, he won’t be gone for long, saying that he will eventually look into starting a youth football team in Waialua — something the North Shore community has been missing.

“There’s no Pop Warner program in Waialua, so you cannot build that program for the Varsity.” Coach Barit said. “So to do that, we need to do the roots and get the smaller kids interested, having fun and get them to like football ball so they can go up to the Varsity level and the JV level.”

For now, the veteran coach just wanted to express his gratitude for the Waialua community that supported him during the good times and the bad.

“35 years of support and it was real good, the faculty and my coaches, without the coaches and assistant coaches and their wives allowing them to coach and support me and my family.” Coach Barit said. “Without the players we don’t have a team, I’m thankful for all the players that came to the program and just want to tell them to stay strong and be safe out there.”

“I just want to say thank you to everybody, you’re very supportive and yeah I’m going to miss it, I’m going to miss it.”

