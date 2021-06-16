Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Southwest still struggling with flight delays, cancellations

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at...
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, passengers walk past a Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines is continuing to see higher numbers of canceled and delayed flights as it tries to recover from technology glitches earlier this week. As of Wednesday morning, June 16 the airline had canceled nearly 300 flights and another 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Passengers on Southwest Airlines had to deal with canceled flights and delays for a third day on Wednesday, as the airline tried to recover from technology problems that started earlier this week.

By late afternoon Central time, Southwest had canceled nearly 400 flights and more than 1,000 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. Combined, the disruptions affected 40% of the airline’s schedule.

Passengers took to Twitter to complain about long delays — and also report that Southwest’s online sweepstakes promotion didn’t seem to be working either.

A Southwest spokesman said the airline fixed what it termed a network-connectivity issue that cropped up Tuesday but was still experiencing cancelations and delays as it worked to resume normal operations.

The disruptions come as airlines gear up for what they hope will be a money-making summer. Next month, Southwest plans to operate about 87% of its July 2019 schedule, according to aviation research firm Cirium — further evidence that leisure travel has mostly recovered from the pandemic as millions of Americans have been vaccinated.

While Southwest’s problems on Wednesday were far more extensive than at other U.S. airlines — American canceled about 40 flights and delayed 350 more, according to FlightAware — it was an improvement over the previous two days.

A problem with weather data supplied by a contractor caused Southwest to delay about 1,500 flights Monday. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded Southwest flights and the airline canceled about 560 flights and delayed 1,800 more over the network issue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers face murder charges in teen’s fatal shooting
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
The attorney for the family of Lindani Myeni released new Ring doorbell video from the night of...
GRAPHIC: Attorney for family of man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu releases new video
Police released body cam footage Tuesday from an officer involved shooting on Hawaii Island...
GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release bodycam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The book, released in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, offered a...
Bolton feels 'vindication' that criminal probe into book dropped
Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor
State to close Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor ramp for improvements
Internet crimes against kids surged during COVID-19 closures ― prompting a new warning to...
‘Be alarmed’: Authorities highlight worrisome spike in internet sex crimes against kids
An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in...
FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe
The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued