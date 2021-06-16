Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false allegations that shakes bought by officers were spiked with bleach.(Source: WPIX via CNN)
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:06 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
The attorney for the family of Lindani Myeni released new Ring doorbell video from the night of...
GRAPHIC: Attorney for family of man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu releases new video
Pearlridge Center, seen here in a file photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019.
Owner of Pearlridge Center files for bankruptcy, faces $3.5B debt

Latest News

FILE - This July 2002 file photo shows a sailing ship in the harbor at Pago Pago, American...
American Samoa culture plays role in US citizenship ruling
Five people were hurt Tuesday night in another Chicago mass shooting. The violence has prompted...
Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the weekend
EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should...
EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists