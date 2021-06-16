Tributes
READ: Criminal complaint reveals extensive details into Sykap shooting

The rods indicate the trajectory of the bullets, in this case, fired allegedly by Defendant Ah...
The rods indicate the trajectory of the bullets, in this case, fired allegedly by Defendant Ah Nee.(City Prosecutor)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In charging documents released Tuesday by the city prosecutor, more details were uncovered in the moments leading up to the death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

The new details included photos of the vehicle Sykap was driving when he was shot and killed.

Rods placed by investigators showed the trajectory of bullets from the three officers who opened fire.

Other details brought to light in the documents on page 11 say that bodycam videos countered officer’s claims that the stolen Honda was being reversed into patrol cars and officers, and being used as a deadly weapon.

In their decision to pursue charges, prosecutors reviewed over 1,300 pages of reports, and over 100 video clips of incident, including body camera footage and nearby surveillance videos.

Read the full criminal complaint below:

