Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Over 200 COVID cases reported at HCCC; county to offer free testing

Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Hawaii Community Correctional Center(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County officials report the COVID cluster at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center swelled to 218 cases.

Of the confirmed cases, 199 were among inmates, and 19 were in staff members.

In response to this, and to quell fears of community spread, the county is setting up free short-term testing sites in Hilo.

The free testing will begin on Wednesday and continue through June 26. Wednesday’s testing site will be at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Subsequent sites are yet to be determined.

Additional test dates are slated for June 19, 23 and 26.

“At this time, we feel that setting up a testing program is the best way for us to gather data to ensure that our communities remain protected,” Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said.

“We are slowly beginning our return to normalcy, and ensuring that we don’t trip at the finish line is our number one priority. We would also like to remind residents that with the new variants becoming prevalent in the community that it is truly our kuleana to get vaccinated to keep our community healthy, happy, and safe as we begin our recovery towards a thriving Hawaiʻi Island,” he added.

Testing and vaccinations will be available for HCCC staff and families upon request.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Jonah Lee has a story to tell his children and grand kids. The 18-year-old crossed the channel...
For his daily school commute, this Radford High teen ditched a car for a kayak

Latest News

Sailors escort the flag-draped casket of William Trapp. He and his older brother, Harold, were...
Brothers killed at Pearl Harbor are finally buried with military honors
Police released body cam footage Tuesday from an officer involved shooting on Hawaii Island...
GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release bodycam video from fatal officer-involved shooting
Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
3 Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
3 Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release officer bodycam video from fatal shooting
GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release officer bodycam video from fatal shooting