Over 200 COVID cases reported at HCCC; county to offer free testing

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County officials report the COVID cluster at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center swelled to 218 cases.

Of the confirmed cases, 199 were among inmates, and 19 were in staff members.

In response to this, and to quell fears of community spread, the county is setting up free short-term testing sites in Hilo.

The free testing will begin on Wednesday and continue through June 26. Wednesday’s testing site will be at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Subsequent sites are yet to be determined.

Additional test dates are slated for June 19, 23 and 26.

“At this time, we feel that setting up a testing program is the best way for us to gather data to ensure that our communities remain protected,” Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said.

“We are slowly beginning our return to normalcy, and ensuring that we don’t trip at the finish line is our number one priority. We would also like to remind residents that with the new variants becoming prevalent in the community that it is truly our kuleana to get vaccinated to keep our community healthy, happy, and safe as we begin our recovery towards a thriving Hawaiʻi Island,” he added.

Testing and vaccinations will be available for HCCC staff and families upon request.

