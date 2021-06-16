Officials say F-22s launched off Hawaii in response to Russian naval exercise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said three F-22 raptors were launched from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Sunday in response to a Russian naval exercise.

According to CBS News, reports said the Russian exercise was conducted about 300 to 500 miles west of Hawaii and came just ahead of President Biden’s first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Europe.

This is the largest Pacific Ocean exercise conducted by the Russian Navy since the end of the Cold War.

The exercise included surface ships, anti-submarine aircraft and long range bombers.

US Pacific Air Forces scrambled F-22s from Hawaii in response to the bomber flights, but US defense officials said the bombers did not enter the Air Defense Identification Zone and were not intercepted.

Meanwhile, the military said a US carrier strike group has moved closer to the islands in response to Russia’s exercise.

