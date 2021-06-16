Hawaii reports 1 new COVID-19 fatality, 30 new cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported one new COVID-19 fatality, pushing the death toll to 507.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 30 new cases, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 37,134.

Of the new cases, 24 were on Oahu, three on Maui, one on Hawaii Island, one on Kauai, and one out of state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 699 new cases throughout the state.

At last check, the state said it has administered 1,621,282 vaccine doses. Some 55% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 61% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

