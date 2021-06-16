GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release bodycam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police released body camera video Tuesday from a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.

The deadly shooting happened on Sunday at around 7 p.m. when police said officers were responding to a domestic violence case at a Wainaku home.

The suspect that was shot and killed by police was 34-year-old Ryan Santos.

In the video, multiple shots can be heard being fired from Santos. Officers can also be seen taking cover behind vehicles.

In a news conference Monday, Hawaii County Police Chief Paul Ferreira said Santos fired over 30 rounds from two semi-automatic rifles before he was struck by return gunfire from officers. Police said he went back inside the house and later died at the scene from his injuries.

In the shootout, bullets hit police vehicles and neighboring homes, though there were no additional injuries.

Ferreira said four bullets went into an unoccupied home down the street.

A 91-year-old relative of Santos who was also home at the time of the shooting suffered a medical condition and was taken to the hospital. Police said he later died after going into cardiac arrest. He was not hit by gunfire.

Police said Santos was not allowed to own firearms because he was a convicted felon. Officials said the guns used were ghost guns, which are self-assembled and unregistered. Additional firearms were also recovered from the home.

Santos’ record included convictions for felony assault, and 10 misdemeanor charges for abuse, assault and drug offenses.

The chief said they are looking into the history of the firearms.

An autopsy has been scheduled for both Santos and the elderly relative.

