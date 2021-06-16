Tributes
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the weekend

Wednesday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will prevail through Friday, but will ease a little over the weekend, and may become even lighter next week.

The trade winds will deliver an area of showery low clouds to Kauai and Oahu today, primarily dampening windward areas, and bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms to Kauai. Otherwise, limited moisture will result in just a few showers over windward areas.

Periods of high clouds, associated with a disturbance aloft, can be expected the next couple of days.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then slowly rise and approach advisory levels over the weekend.

The current small, short-period north swell will decline Wednesday. Surf along north-facing shores will be minimal through the rest of the week, but a small northwest swell is possible early next week.

Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east-facing shores.

