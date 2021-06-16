3 Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Prosecuting Attorney announced murder charges Tuesday against three Honolulu police officers involved in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

Geoffrey Thom, 42, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is a five-year veteran of the force.

Officers Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, were both charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

The prosecutor’s office says all three face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted for the April 5 shooting.

Fredeluces is a 10-year veteran of the force, and Ah Nee has been with HPD for three years.

They were charged Tuesday via District Court complaint. The charges come on the heels of a grand jury’s decision not to indict the officers — a move praised by the police union last week.

In a statement, Interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic said, “We are surprised by the Prosecuting Attorney’s announcement to seek charges against the officers after a grand jury comprised of citizens decided not to indict them. This is highly unusual, and we are not aware of a similar action having been taken in the past. While we await the court’s decision, we will continue to protect and serve the community as we have always done.”

HPD says the officers will be stripped of their police powers, and will be assigned to desk duty.

The prosecutor’s office said evidence such as body camera footage and ballistics reports won’t be released to the public prior to the officers’ preliminary hearing.

“If convicted, the officers will each serve mandatory minimum prison terms of 20 years without the possibility of parole due to their use of semi-automatic firearms in connection with the alleged offenses,” prosecutors added.

In charging documents released by the prosecutor’s office, investigators showed the trajectory of bullets fired by the officers.

The following image depicts the trajectory of bullets allegedly fired by Defendant Thom:

Presume bullet trajectory from Officer Thom. (Prosecutor's Officer)

Below is the trajectory of gunfire by Defendant Fredeluces, according to prosecutors:

Presume bullet trajectory from Officer Fredeluces. (Prosecutor's Officer)

And the next image is the trajectory of bullets allegedly fired by Defendant Ah Nee:

Presume bullet trajectory from Officer Ah Nee. (Prosecutor's Officer)

In a statement Tuesday, SHOPO President Malcom Lutu said, “We continue to trust the process and will continue to stand by our officers.”

Other legal experts say the developments in the case are unheard of.

“In 30 years, I’ve never seen a prosecutor present a case to the grand jury, get rejected, and then turn around and tried to take it to preliminary hearing,” Attorney Victor Bakke said.

Deputy Public Defender Jacquie Esser agreed, saying, “I’m sort of shocked. I was not expecting this at all.”

She added, “The officers shot 10 times to the back of the car. If you look at the bullet trajectory, it’s all to the back of the head multiple times which shows an intent to kill.”

The officers are set to make an initial court appearance on June 25. A preliminary hearing will then be set.

