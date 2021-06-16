Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents included images of bullet trajectories from the officers.
3 Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
The attorney for the family of Lindani Myeni released new Ring doorbell video from the night of...
GRAPHIC: Attorney for family of man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu releases new video
Pearlridge Center, seen here in a file photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019.
Owner of Pearlridge Center files for bankruptcy, faces $3.5B debt

Latest News

FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker...
Dead ‘murder hornet’ near Seattle is 1st found in US in 2021