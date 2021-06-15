Tributes
With high demand, city increases income eligibility for rent, utility relief program

Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To accommodate more Oahu residents in need, the city announced Monday that it is expanding income eligibility for its rental and utility relief program, effective immediately.

Officials said households at or below 80% of Oahu’s area median income can now apply for the relief program.

With the increased income limit, a household of four people earning up to $100,700 a year in total and demonstrating financial hardship from the pandemic can qualify for support.

The previous 50% income limit was $62,950 a year for a family of four.

A household can still qualify if at least one member has been unemployed for 90 days preceding the application.

This round of the program will cap applications at 10,000 — currently, the program has already received 7,000 applications from households at or below 50% of the area median income.

The program is funded with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

For more information or to apply, click here.

