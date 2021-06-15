Moped rider killed in Puna crash marks Hawaii Island’s 12th traffic fatality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman died in a moped crash in Puna on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii county police said it happened around 5 p.m. June 14 on Government Beach Road near Papaya Farms Road.

The investigation found that a 2016 Kymco moped was heading north when the driver veered off the left shoulder, struck a tree and fell into a 4-foot ditch.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was found unresponsive at the scene. She was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Investigators said the woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. It’s unclear at this time if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors. She hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

This marks the 12th traffic-related fatality of 2021 for Hawaii Island, compared to 10 this time last year.

