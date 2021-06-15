Man in critical condition after nearly drowning near Sand Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders transported a man to the hospital in critical condition after he nearly drowned near Sand Island on Friday afternoon.

Emergency Medical services responded to Sand Island boat ramp just before 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim, who may be in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the man to drown.

