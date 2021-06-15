Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after nearly drowning near Sand Island

Man hospitalized in critical condition after nearly drowning near Sand Island.
Man hospitalized in critical condition after nearly drowning near Sand Island.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders transported a man to the hospital in critical condition after he nearly drowned near Sand Island on Friday afternoon.

Emergency Medical services responded to Sand Island boat ramp just before 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim, who may be in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the man to drown.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
Lihue Airport, Kauai
New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations

Latest News

Pearlridge Center, seen here in a file photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019.
Owner of Pearlridge Center files for bankruptcy, faces $3.5B debt
HNN file Image
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Generic Image
Hilo man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty
Gavel on sounding block
Resident from China indicted for laundering millions through Big Island properties