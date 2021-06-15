Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

IRS to offer child tax credit payments to qualifying low-income families

IRS (FILE)
IRS (FILE)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The IRS said low-income families may be eligible to receive monthly child tax credit payments beginning in July.

The federal organization said it has already began sending letters to more than 36 million eligible American families based on their 2019 and 2020 tax returns.

Those eligible will begin receiving payments on July 15.

The IRS said families will begin receiving advance payments by either direct deposit or check. The payment will be up to $300 per month for each qualifying child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each qualifying child ages 6 to 17.

The American Rescue Plan raised the maximum Child Tax Credit in 2021 to $3,600 for qualifying children under the age of 6 and to $3,000 per child for qualifying children between ages 6 and 17.

The IRS said before 2021, the credit was worth up to $2,000 per eligible child, and 17 year-olds were not considered as qualifying children for the credit.

Officials said most families do not need to take any action to get their payment.

An online tool to help people file tax returns and register for the tax credit was launched by the IRS on Monday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
Jonah Lee has a story to tell his children and grand kids. The 18-year-old crossed the channel...
For his daily school commute, this Radford High teen ditched a car for a kayak

Latest News

Breezy winds to hold through Friday
Breezy winds to hold through Friday
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Law enforcement analyst weighs in on new footage from deadly police shooting in Nuuanu
The attorney for the family of Lindani Myeni released new Ring doorbell video from the night of...
GRAPHIC: Attorney for family of man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu releases new video
(Image: Bickerton Law Group)
GRAPHIC: Attorney for family of 29-year-old fatally shot by police releases new video
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts