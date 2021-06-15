Homeless encampment goes up in flames dangerously close to Maui church and preschool

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A homeless camp set on fire near a church and preschool on Maui is shedding light on the island’s homelessness issues.

First responders raced to the corner of Lono and Kamehameha Avenues around 5:45 a.m. Monday to find a homeless encampment up in flames.

Officials said no one was injured, but the blaze was about 25 feet away from Kahului Union Church and Preschool.

“I went to Wailuku to see family this morning. I came back 45 minutes later, and everything was burnt,” Mark Pacman said.

Pacman said he and his girlfriend have been living on the sidewalk in front of Kahului Church Union for about a week now.

Church staff said homeless nearby have been a growing problem. They said they have found needles and drugs on school property and have been working with service providers to try to get the homeless into housing.

“We’re hoping that today might be an incentive to be agreeable to the services,” said Family Life Center Executive Director Maude Cumming.

Cumming said her team has been trying to help Pacman for years.

“We have offered him services many times,” Cumming said.

Outreach workers were back out there Monday afternoon trying to offer support.

Pacman said he is not sure who lit his belongings on fire, but said he is finally considering going into a shelter after this morning’s attack.

“Probably more safe for me,” Pacman said.

Cumming said while it may look like Maui’s homeless population is growing, it is not.

“The numbers aren’t growing, just the belongings are growing,” she said.

Cumming said they were able to get one person from the homeless encampment near Kahului Union Church into shelter about four months ago.

“And last week, we were able to get him into permanent supportive housing,” Cumming said.

Cumming said it’s little victories like that, that keep her and her team working hard every day.

“That is what we want to do for everyone that is homeless out there.”

